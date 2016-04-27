REFILE-BRIEF-Hanesbrands to buy Pacific Brands Ltd

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
April 27 (Reuters) - Hanesbrands Inc
* Hanesbrands to acquire Pacific Brands Limited, the no. 1 underwear and intimate apparel company in Australia
* Cash transaction values publicly traded Pacific Brands Limited at $800 million
* Hanes will seek to retain Pacific Brands’ senior management team to run business after acquisition
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share, deliver after-tax internal rate of return in mid-teens
* Deal is projected to deliver full benefits within three years
* Intends to divest tontine pillow business and dunlop flooring business