REFILE-BRIEF-Hanesbrands to buy Pacific Brands Ltd

April 27 (Reuters) - Hanesbrands Inc

* Hanesbrands to acquire Pacific Brands Limited, the no. 1 underwear and intimate apparel company in Australia

* Cash transaction values publicly traded Pacific Brands Limited at $800 million

* Hanes will seek to retain Pacific Brands’ senior management team to run business after acquisition

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share, deliver after-tax internal rate of return in mid-teens

* Deal is projected to deliver full benefits within three years

* Intends to divest tontine pillow business and dunlop flooring business