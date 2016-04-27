FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Hanesbrands to buy Pacific Brands Ltd
April 27, 2016 / 11:10 PM / a year ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Hanesbrands to buy Pacific Brands Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

April 27 (Reuters) - Hanesbrands Inc

* Hanesbrands to acquire Pacific Brands Limited, the no. 1 underwear and intimate apparel company in Australia

* Cash transaction values publicly traded Pacific Brands Limited at $800 million

* Hanes will seek to retain Pacific Brands’ senior management team to run business after acquisition

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to adjusted earnings per share, deliver after-tax internal rate of return in mid-teens

* Deal is projected to deliver full benefits within three years

* Intends to divest tontine pillow business and dunlop flooring business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

