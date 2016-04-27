FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suncor Energy to buy additional interest in Syncrude for about $937 mln
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 11:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Suncor Energy to buy additional interest in Syncrude for about $937 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor energy to acquire additional interest in Syncrude

* Deal for approximately $937 million

* Transaction will be effective as of april 1, 2016

* Through the deal co’s share in Syncrude JV will increase to 53.74 per cent from 48.74 per cent

* Expects to profitably grow production by over 40 per cent versus 2015, reaching 800,000 barrels per day in 2019

* To acquire a further position in Syncrude, purchasing five per cent interest from Murphy Oil Corporation’s Canadian subsidiary

* Through transaction Suncor’s share in Syncrude joint venture will increase from 48.74 per cent to 53.74 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

