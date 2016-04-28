BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.35

April 27 (Reuters) - First Industrial Realty Trust Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 FFO per share $0.35

* First industrial realty trust reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 occupancy of 94.8%, up 50 basis points from 1q15

* Q1 same store noi grew 9.6%

* New dividend rate represents a 49% increase from prior rate of $0.1275 per share

* Maintaining our FFO guidance range for 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)