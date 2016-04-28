FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.35
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 2:36 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Industrial Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - First Industrial Realty Trust Inc :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 FFO per share $0.35

* First industrial realty trust reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 occupancy of 94.8%, up 50 basis points from 1q15

* Q1 same store noi grew 9.6%

* New dividend rate represents a 49% increase from prior rate of $0.1275 per share

* Maintaining our FFO guidance range for 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.