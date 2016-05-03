FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fairway initiates prepackaged chapter 11 reorganization to implement restructuring
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 2:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fairway initiates prepackaged chapter 11 reorganization to implement restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Fairway Group Holdings Corp

* Fairway Group Holdings Corp reaches agreement with senior secured lenders on deleveraging transaction

* Says company initiates prepackaged chapter 11 reorganization to implement restructuring

* “has reached an agreement with its senior secured lenders holding more than 70 percent of company’s senior secured debt”

* Says store operations expected to continue with no impact on customers, suppliers or employees

* All creditors other than senior secured lenders to be paid in full secured commitment for $55 million in DIP financing & exit financing

* Supporting lenders agreed to vote in favor of co’s prepackaged plan & exchange loans for common equity and $84 million of debt of reorganized co

* Uccessful implementation of proposed plan would result in substantial conversion into equity of co’s $279 million of senior secured loans

* Says Fairway’s legal advisor is Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP

* Agreement will eliminate about $140 million of senior secured debt and provide financing to restructure co’s balance sheet.

* Implementation of proposed plan result in substantial conversion into equity of co’s $279 million of senior secured loans.

* Says “all other prepetition creditors will not be impaired and will be paid in in ordinary course”

* Dennis stogsdill of alvarez & marsal north america llc, has been appointed chief restructuring officer for company during chapter 11 cases Source: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

