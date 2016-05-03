BRIEF-Exact Sciences posts Q1 loss per share of $0.49

May 3 (Reuters) - Exact Sciences Corp :

* Q1 loss per share $0.49

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company continues to anticipate completing more than 240,000 cologuard tests during 2016, generating revenue of $90 to $100 million

* Exact sciences reported total revenues of $14.8 million for Q1 of 2016, compared to $4.3 million for same period of 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.52, revenue view $14.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S