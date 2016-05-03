FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northern Tier qtrly net earnings per common unit $0.16
May 3, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Northern Tier qtrly net earnings per common unit $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Northern Tier Energy Lp :

* Northern tier reports first quarter 2016 results

* For q2, northern tier projects total throughput of between 95,000 and 98,500 barrels per day at st. Paul park refinery

* Says total capital expenditures for q2 are expected to be between approximately $26 million and approximately $31 million

* Board of directors of northern tier’s general partner did not declare a cash distribution for q1 of 2016

* Qtrly revenue $604.4 million versus $793.8 million

* Qtrly net earnings per common unit $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $839.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For q2 of 2016, northern tier projects total throughput of between 95,000 and 98,500 barrels per day at st. Paul park refinery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

