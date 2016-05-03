FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Colfax Q1 net income per dilutive share of $0.18
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 10:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Colfax Q1 net income per dilutive share of $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Colfax Corp

* Colfax reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $876.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $837.5 million

* Cost reduction programs remain on schedule

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 net income per dilutive share of $0.18, adjusted net income per share of $0.30.

* Qtrly net sales decreased 0.3% organically compared to q1 of 2015

* Q1 gas- and fluid-handling orders decreased by 8.8% to $407.6 million compared to orders of $446.9 million, an organic order decline of 9.3%

* Gas- and fluid-handling backlog of $1,135.3 million at quarter-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
