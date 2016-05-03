FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IMS Health and Quintiles to merge
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IMS Health and Quintiles to merge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) -

* Ims Health And Quintiles To Merge; Quintiles Ims To Become Industry-Leading information and technology-enabled healthcare service provider

* Ims shareholders will receive fixed exchange ratio of 0.384 shares of quintiles common stock for each share of ims stock

* Says deal accretive to adjusted diluted eps in 2017

* Expect to achieve annual run-rate cost savings of $100 million by end of year three

* Committed financing has been obtained for the deal

* Equity market capitalization of joined companies is more than $17.6 billion and enterprise value is more than $23 billion

* Ari bousbib, chairman and chief executive officer of ims health, will become chairman and chief executive officer of merged organization

* Co’s board will be comprised of 6 directors appointed by quintiles board of directors and 6 directors appointed by ims health board

* Merged company will be named quintiles ims holdings, inc

* Upon completion of merger, ims shareholders will own about 51.4 percent of shares of combined company on a fully diluted basis

* Quintiles shareholders will own approximately 48.6 percent of combined company on a fully diluted basis

* Ims health shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.384 shares of quintiles common stock for each share

* Ims health shareholders will own about 51.4 percent of shares of combined co on a fully diluted basis

* Says combined company expects to maintain dual headquarters in danbury, ct and research triangle park, nc

* Companies intend to refinance certain debt in connection with merger

* Shareholders owning about 54 percent of stock entered into agreements to vote portion of shares in favor of deal

* Shareholders of quintiles owning about 25 percent stock entered into agreements to vote portion of shares in favor of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.