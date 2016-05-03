BRIEF-IMS Health and Quintiles to merge

May 3 (Reuters) -

* Ims Health And Quintiles To Merge; Quintiles Ims To Become Industry-Leading information and technology-enabled healthcare service provider

* Ims shareholders will receive fixed exchange ratio of 0.384 shares of quintiles common stock for each share of ims stock

* Says deal accretive to adjusted diluted eps in 2017

* Expect to achieve annual run-rate cost savings of $100 million by end of year three

* Committed financing has been obtained for the deal

* Equity market capitalization of joined companies is more than $17.6 billion and enterprise value is more than $23 billion

* Ari bousbib, chairman and chief executive officer of ims health, will become chairman and chief executive officer of merged organization

* Co’s board will be comprised of 6 directors appointed by quintiles board of directors and 6 directors appointed by ims health board

* Merged company will be named quintiles ims holdings, inc

* Upon completion of merger, ims shareholders will own about 51.4 percent of shares of combined company on a fully diluted basis

* Quintiles shareholders will own approximately 48.6 percent of combined company on a fully diluted basis

* Says combined company expects to maintain dual headquarters in danbury, ct and research triangle park, nc

* Companies intend to refinance certain debt in connection with merger

* Shareholders owning about 54 percent of stock entered into agreements to vote portion of shares in favor of deal

* Shareholders of quintiles owning about 25 percent stock entered into agreements to vote portion of shares in favor of deal