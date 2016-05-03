BRIEF-Headwaters Q2 adjusted EPS $0.13 from continuing operations

May 3 (Reuters) - Headwaters Inc

* Headwaters incorporated announces results for second quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $202.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $198.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raised low end of adjusted ebitda guidance from $180 million to $185 million, raising mid-point of our 2016 guidance by $2.5 million to $192.5 million