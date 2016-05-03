BRIEF-NW Natural reports Q1 earnings per share $1.33

May 3 (Reuters) - Northwest Natural Gas Co

* NW Natural reports results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $1.33

* Reaffirms FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.05 to $2.25

* Reaffirms FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.98 to $2.18

* Q1 earnings per share $1.40 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating revenues $255.5 million versus $261.7 million

* Says company reaffirmed earnings guidance for 2016