BRIEF-Surgical Care Affiliates posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.27/shr

May 3 (Reuters) - Surgical Care Affiliates Inc
* Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $279.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $270.2 million
* Reiterates 2016 full year adjusted ebitda-nci growth guidance range of 13 pct to 16 pct
* Qtrly net income per diluted share attributable to sca $0.06
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)