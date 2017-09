May 3 (Reuters) - Gestamp Funding Luxembourg S.A

* Gestamp Funding Luxembourg S.A. (7a, Robert Stümper, L-2557 luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg)- commencement of a tender offer for any and all of its 5.875 pct outstanding senior secured notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)