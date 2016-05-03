FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cineplex Q1 earnings per share c$0.34
May 3, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cineplex Q1 earnings per share c$0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Cineplex Inc

* Cineplex Inc. Reports record first quarter results, announces dividend increase and amended credit facilities

* Q1 revenue c$378.9 million versus I/B/E/S view c$359.9 million

* 3.8% dividend increase to $1.62 per share on an annual basis from current $1.56 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share c$0.34

* On may 2, 2016, cineplex entered into amended and extended credit facilities

* Amended facilities total $550.0 million

* Qtrly diluted net income per share attributable to owners of cineplex $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

