BRIEF-Fortis reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.67
May 3, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Fortis reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc

* Fortis reports first quarter earnings of $162 million

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.67

* Sees FY 2016 revenue c$65 million

* Capital expenditure plan on track

* Over five-year period through 2020, excluding ITC, Corporation’s capital program is expected to be approximately $9 billion

* Continues to target 6 pct average annual dividend growth through 2020

* Qtrly revenue $1,757 million versus $1,915 million last year

* Q1 revenue view c$2.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly fall in revenue mainly due to flow through in customer rates of lower energy supply costs at fortisbc energy and central Hudson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
