BRIEF-Harris Sees FY 2016 revenue about $7.5 bln

May 3 (Reuters) - Harris Corp :

* Harris corporation reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share about $5.70 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share about $2.80 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $7.5 billion

* Q3 revenue $1.91 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.92 billion

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.36 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.74, revenue view $7.61 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S