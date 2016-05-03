FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wolverine Worldwide posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Wolverine Worldwide Exceeds First

* Wolverine Worldwide exceeds first-quarter revenue and earnings consensus and reaffirms full-year outlook

* Q1 revenue $577.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $567.5 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.16 to $1.26

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.475 billion to $2.575 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees full year adjusted earnings per share in range of $1.48 to $1.58 on a constant currency basis,

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

