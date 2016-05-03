BRIEF-Wolverine Worldwide posts Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.29

May 3 (Reuters) - Wolverine Worldwide Exceeds First
* Wolverine Worldwide exceeds first-quarter revenue and earnings consensus and reaffirms full-year outlook
* Q1 revenue $577.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $567.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.16 to $1.26
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.475 billion to $2.575 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full year adjusted earnings per share in range of $1.48 to $1.58 on a constant currency basis,
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.34, revenue view $2.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S