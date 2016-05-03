BRIEF-Walter Investment Management posts Q1 adj. loss $0.50/shr

May 3 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp

* Walter Investment Management Corp. announces first quarter 2016 highlights and financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $4.85

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.50

* Q1 revenue $66.8 million

* “Q1 performance was significantly impacted by a challenging rate environment”

* Walter Investment Management says "working to significantly lower our cost structure while redesigning our processes"