FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Walter Investment Management posts Q1 adj. loss $0.50/shr
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Walter Investment Management posts Q1 adj. loss $0.50/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Walter Investment Management Corp

* Walter Investment Management Corp. announces first quarter 2016 highlights and financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $4.85

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.50

* Q1 revenue $66.8 million

* “Q1 performance was significantly impacted by a challenging rate environment”

* Walter Investment Management says “working to significantly lower our cost structure while redesigning our processes” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.