BRIEF-Nisource reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.60/shr from continuing operations
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nisource reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.60/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Nisource Inc

* Nisource reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Reaffirms FY 2016 non-GAAP operating earnings per share view $1.00 to $1.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.60

* Nisource Inc qtrly total net revenues $ 957.3 million versus $981.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to make approximately $1.4 billion in planned infrastructure enhancement investments during year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
