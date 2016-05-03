BRIEF-Nisource reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.60/shr from continuing operations

May 3 (Reuters) - Nisource Inc

* Nisource reports first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.60 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.56 from continuing operations

* Reaffirms FY 2016 non-GAAP operating earnings per share view $1.00 to $1.10

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.60

* Nisource Inc qtrly total net revenues $ 957.3 million versus $981.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $1.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to make approximately $1.4 billion in planned infrastructure enhancement investments during year