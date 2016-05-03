FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Corp posts Q1 earnings per share $0.94
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Corp posts Q1 earnings per share $0.94

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Corp

* Westlake Chemical Corporation announces first quarter 2016 earnings

* Q1 earnings per share $0.94

* Q1 sales $975.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $1.02 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Decrease in income from operations for q1 of 2016 was mainly attributable to lower North American integrated product margins

* Olefins segment reported income from operations of $149.2 million in Q1 of 2016, a decrease of $41.9 million

* Vinyls segment reported income from operations of $62.1 million in Q1 of 2016, an increase of $15.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

