BRIEF-Pfizer Inc reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
May 3, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pfizer Inc reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Reports First Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 reported revenues $51.0 to $53.0 billion

* Now expect to achieve $1.0 billion of Hospira cost savings by 2018

* Says “for remainder of 2016, we expect to continue to advance Hospira integration”

* Qtrly established products revenue $5,972 million versus $5,125 million last year

* Raised midpoint of 2016 financial guidance ranges for reported revenues by $2.0 billion and adjusted diluted EPS by $0.18

* Sees 2016 reported diluted EPS $1.72 to $1.85

* Pfizer Inc sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS $2.38 to $2.48 versus previous view $2.20 to $2.30

* Qtrly global innovative pharmaceutical segment revenue $3,640 million versus $3,075 million last year

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.30, revenue view $51.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly reported revenues $13,005 million versus $10,864 million

* Qtrly reported diluted EPS $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

