BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54
May 3, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing reports Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Molson Coors :

* Reports higher worldwide volume, gross margin, net income and underlying after tax income for the first quarter

* Qtrly worldwide beer volume of 11.6 million hectoliters, increased 1.2%

* Qtrly net sales of $657.2 million, decreased 6.1% on a reported basis

* During quarter, millercoors recognized special charges of $36.9 million related to planned closure of Eden, North Carolina, brewery

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.78 from continuing operations

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

