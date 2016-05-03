FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Estee Lauder reports Q3 earnings per share $0.73 excluding items
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 3, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Estee Lauder reports Q3 earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Companies Inc

* The Estée Lauder Companies reports solid sales and earnings growth in fiscal 2016 third quarter

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.71

* Q3 sales $2.66 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.65 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.09 to $3.14 excluding items

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.00 to $3.07 including items

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 4 to 5 percent

* Reiterating outlook for adjusted constant currency sales growth of 7% to 8%,eps growth of 10% to 12%, before charges, for FY 2016

* Sees for 2016, net sales are forecasted to increase between 4% and 5% versus prior-year period

* Expects to take charges associated with GTI restructuring activities in fiscal 2016 of between $.07 to $.09 per diluted share

* Expects to take restructuring and other charges of between $600 million and $700 million, before taxes, consisting of employee-related costs

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $3.15, revenue view $11.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For quarter, negative impact of foreign currency translation on diluted net earnings per common share was $.03

* Successfully navigate volatility. Company expects to increase targeted investment spending in fiscal 2016 q4 compared with prior year

* Company expects to take charges associated with gti restructuring activities in fiscal 2016 of between $40 million to $50 million

* In connection with initiative, estimates a net reduction in range of approximately 900 to 1,200 positions globally

* Company expects to increase targeted investment spending in fiscal 2016 Q4

* Once fully implemented, leading beauty forward is expected to yield annual net benefits of between $200 million-$300 million, before tax

* Says for 2016, global prestige beauty is estimated to continue to generate solid growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

