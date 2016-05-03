FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Halliburton posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.07/shr from continuing operations
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Halliburton posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.07/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Halliburton Co

* Halliburton announces first quarter income from continuing operations of $0.07 per diluted share, excluding special items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $2.81 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $4.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.17 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Market conditions continued to negatively impact halliburton’s business in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 completion and production revenue $2,324 million versus. $2,831 million in Q4

* “rig count declined to historic lows during quarter, in face of continued depressed commodity prices” in Q1

* Also incurred $45 million, after-tax of interest expense in Q1 of 2016 associated with $7.5 billion of debt issued in late 2015

* Recorded company-wide charges related primarily to asset impairments and severance costs of approximately $2.1 billion, after-tax in quarter

* Market conditions continued to negatively impact halliburton’s business in Q1 of 2016

* Recorded Baker Hughes acquisition-related costs of $378 million, after-tax, or $0.44 per diluted share, in Q1 of 2016

* Q1 drilling and evaluation revenue $1,874 million versus $2,251 million in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.