FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CVS Health reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.18
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-CVS Health reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp

* CVS Health reports first quarter results; confirms 2016 adjusted EPS guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.18

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.04

* Q1 revenue $43.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $43 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.28 to $1.31

* Sees Q2 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.17 to $1.20

* FY GAAP diluted EPS is revised, to $5.24 to $5.39 from $5.28 to $5.43

* Sees 2016 GAAP diluted EPS is revised, to $5.24 to $5.39 from $5.28 to $5.43

* Qtrly front store same store sales increased 0.7 pct

* Qtrly front store same store sales were negatively affected by softer customer traffic

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Confirmed full year adjusted eps of $5.73 to $5.88

* Company continues to expect to deliver 2016 free cash flow of $5.9 billion to $6.2 billion

* Qtrly pharmacy same store sales rose 5.5 pct

* FY2016 earnings per share view $5.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly front store same store sales increased 0.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.