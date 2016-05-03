BRIEF-CWB updates credit outlook for second quarter 2016

May 3 (Reuters) - Canadian Western Bank

* CWB updates credit outlook for second quarter 2016

* CWB now expects consolidated Q2 provision for credit losses to be approximately $40 million

* Provisions for credit losses on O&G production portfolio for Q2 reflect weak oil price environment, borrowing base redeterminations

* Recorded about $33 million of Q2 provisions for credit losses on oil and gas production portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)