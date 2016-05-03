BRIEF-Pitney Bowes posts Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

May 3 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc

* Pitney Bowes announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.30

* Q1 revenue $845 million versus I/B/E/S view $870.2 million

* Sees FY 2016 GAAP earnings per share $1.80 to $2.00 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In 2016, sees revenue, on constant currency basis, to be in range of a 1 percent decline to 2 percent growth when compared to 2015

* Reaffirming annual revenue growth, earnings per share and free cash flow guidance