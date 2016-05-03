BRIEF-ADM Q1 earnings per share $0.39

May 3 (Reuters) - Archer Daniels Midland Co

* Adm reports first quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly oilseeds operating profit of $261 million decreased $231 million from strong year-ago results.

* Qtrly revenues $14.38 billion versus $17.51 billion

* Qtrly agricultural services operating profit was $76 million, down $118 million from year-ago quarter

* Low u.s. Export volumes, weak margins continued, in quarter, poor results from global trade desk impacted results for ag services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)