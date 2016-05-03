BRIEF-FIS reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.79/shr from continuing operations

May 3 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Information Services Inc

* FIS reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.79 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.17 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue rose 4.2 percent to $2.2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.70 to $3.80 from continuing operations

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fidelity national information services inc says FIS maintains its 2016 outlook