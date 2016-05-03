FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coty Inc reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Coty Inc reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Coty Inc

* Coty Inc. reports third quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Says Q3 adjusted operating income for fragrances decreased 47 pct to $31.4 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* For FY adjusted operating income is expected to be in line with prior year, with high single digit growth on a constant currency basis

* Coty inc says on track to deliver full year 2016 profit targets

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Qtrly net revenues $950.7 million versus $933.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12, revenue view $970.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says For Full Fiscal Year, like-for-like revenue performance is expected to remain consistent with year-to-date trend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
