#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scotts Miracle-Gro reports Q2 adjusted EPS $3.15 from continuing operations excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Scotts Miracle-Gro Co

* Scotts Miracle-Gro Co reports second quarter results; sales growth and gross margin improvement lead to record EPS

* Reaffirms FY adjusted earnings per share view $3.75 to $3.95

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.15 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 sales $1.25 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.24 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $3.64 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says reaffirms full-year outlook for adjusted earnings of $3.75 to $3.95 per share

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.51, revenue view $1.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.91, revenue view $3.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

