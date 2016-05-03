FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Henry Schein reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $1.41
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Henry Schein reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $1.41

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Henry Schein Inc

* Henry schein reports record first quarter results

* Q1 sales $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.66 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.41 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share attributable to henry schein, inc $1.37

* Affirms 2016 guidance range

* Affirm guidance for 2016 adjusted diluted EPS, which represents growth of 10 pct to 12 pct compared with adjusted 2015 results

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

