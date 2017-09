May 3 (Reuters) - Solarcity Corp

* Solarcity and John Hancock announce $227 million cash equity financing

* John Hancock is investing $227 million in a diversified portfolio of residential, commercial and industrial solar power projects

* Has completed its first cash equity transaction with partner John Hancock Financial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)