BRIEF-Endurance International reports Q1 earnings $0.16/shr
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Endurance International reports Q1 earnings $0.16/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc

* Endurance international group reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Adjusted revenue for Q1 was $253.0 million, an increase of 42 percent

* Gaap revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $237.1 million, an increase of 34 percent

* Qtrly total subscribers on platform were approximately 5.446 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted revenue about $1,225 million on a pro forma basis

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted ebitda about $405 million on a pro forma basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
