BRIEF-Endurance International reports Q1 earnings $0.16/shr

May 3 (Reuters) - Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
* Endurance international group reports 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Adjusted revenue for Q1 was $253.0 million, an increase of 42 percent
* Gaap revenue for Q1 of 2016 was $237.1 million, an increase of 34 percent
* Qtrly total subscribers on platform were approximately 5.446 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted revenue about $1,225 million on a pro forma basis
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted ebitda about $405 million on a pro forma basis