FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valero Energy reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.60/shr
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valero Energy reports Q1 adjusted earnings $0.60/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Valero Energy Corp

* Valero Energy reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $1.05

* Continues to expect 2016 capital investments, including turnarounds, catalyst, joint venture investments, to be approximately $2.6 billion

* Q1 revenue view $13.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says continues to expect 2016 capital investments, including turnarounds, catalyst, and jv investments, to be about $2.6 billion

* Qtrly refining throughput margin per barrel $7.96 versus $12.39 last year

* Houston Crude unit is on track to start up in Q2

* Refineries achieved 96 percent throughput capacity utilization and averaged 2.9 million bpd of throughput volume in q1 of 2016

* Qtrly operating revenues $15.71 billion versus $21.33 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.