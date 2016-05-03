FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rxi and Thera Neuropharma enter exclusive license agreement
May 3, 2016

BRIEF-Rxi and Thera Neuropharma enter exclusive license agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Rxi Pharmaceuticals

* Rxi Pharmaceuticals and Thera Neuropharma enter into an exclusive license agreement for Rxi’s self-delivering RNAi (sd-rxRNA) platform targeting SOD1 to develop therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS (lou gehrig’s disease)

* Thera will be responsible for all research, development, manufacturing, regulatory,commercialization activities for licensed products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

