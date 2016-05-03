FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Frontier communications posts Q1 loss per share $0.16
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Frontier communications posts Q1 loss per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Frontier Communications Corp

* Frontier Communications reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.01 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $1.355 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.35 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted free cash flow (as calculated per Schedule A) is in range of $800 million to $925 million

* Sees for 2016, capital expenditures for frontier’s combined operations is in range of $1,250 million to $1,400 million

* For full year of 2016 , frontier’s expectation for adjusted free cash flow is in range of $800 million to $925 million

* Says anticipate making contributions to pension plan of about $15 million to $25 million for full year of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.