BRIEF-Biogen announces intent to spin off its hemophilia business

* Biogen announces intent to spin off its hemophilia business
* Intends to spin off its hemophilia business as an independent, publicly traded company
* New company to be named at a later date
* New company is expected to be headquartered in boston area
* Biogen is expected to provide transition services to new company for some period of time
* Spin-Off is expected to be accomplished through a distribution of shares of new publicly traded company to biogen stockholders
* New co expected to continue to develop and commercialize eloctate,alprolix under biogen’s existing collaboration agreement with biovitrum ab
* Spin-Off is planned to be completed by end of 2016 or early 2017
* New company will retain commercial rights for eloctate and alprolix for north america
* New company will retain commercial rights for eloctate and alprolix for north america
* To focus on novel therapies for neurology