May 3, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biogen announces intent to spin off its hemophilia business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc :

* Biogen announces intent to spin off its hemophilia business

* Intends to spin off its hemophilia business as an independent, publicly traded company

* New company to be named at a later date

* New company is expected to be headquartered in boston area

* Biogen is expected to provide transition services to new company for some period of time

* Spin-Off is expected to be accomplished through a distribution of shares of new publicly traded company to biogen stockholders

* Spin-Off expected to be done through distribution of shares of new publicly traded company to biogen stockholders, in a tax-free deal

* New co expected to continue to develop and commercialize eloctate,alprolix under biogen’s existing collaboration agreement with biovitrum ab

* Spin-Off is planned to be completed by end of 2016 or early 2017

* New company will retain commercial rights for eloctate and alprolix for north america

* To focus on novel therapies for neurology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
