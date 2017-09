May 3 (Reuters) - Welltower Inc

* Welltower reports 9 pct increase in first quarter normalized FFO to $1.13 per diluted share

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $1.13

* Anticipate approximately $1 billion of dispositions in 2016

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Increasing 2016 total portfolio same store noi guidance to 2.75 pct-3.25 pct

* Affirming our 2016 earnings guidance