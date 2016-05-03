FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sprint posts Q4 loss per share $0.14
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 12:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sprint posts Q4 loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp

* Q4 loss per share $0.14

* Q4 revenue $8.1 billion versus I/B/E/S view $8.06 billion

* Continues to expect approximately $1 billion of transformation program costs

* Sprint Corp sees fiscal year 2016 cash capital expenditures, excluding indirect channel device leases, to be approximately $3 billion

* Sees fiscal year 2016 adjusted free cash flow to be around break-even

* Sprint platform total net additions were 447,000 in fiscal Q4, including postpaid net additions of 56,000, prepaid net losses of 264,000

* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid phone abpu $71.53 versus $69.19

* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid churn 1.72 percent versus 1.84 percent last year

* Sprint finishes fiscal year 2015 by generating positive annual operating income for the first time in nine years and delivering more postpaid phone net additions than Verizon and AT&T for the first time on record in the fiscal fourth quarte

* Moving forward, Sprint expects a sustainable reduction of $2 billion or more of run rate operating expenses exiting fiscal year 2016

* Sprint Corp sees fiscal year 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be $9.5 billion to $10 billion

* Company expects fiscal year 2016 operating income to be $1 billion to $1.5 billion

* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid phone arpu $59.45 versus $63.76

* Total connections at q4 end 58.8 million versus 58.4 million at q3-end

* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid churn 5.65 percent versus 3.84 percent last year

* Says expects fiscal year 2016 cash capital expenditures, excluding indirect channel device leases, to be approximately $3 billion

* Qtrly Sprint platform postpaid ARPU $ 51.68 versus $ 56.94

* Qtrly Sprint platform prepaid ARPU $27.72 versus $27.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.