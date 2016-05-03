FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vishay reports Q1 earnings per share $0.19
May 3, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vishay reports Q1 earnings per share $0.19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc

* Vishay reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue $570.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $559.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $565 million to $605 million

* Sees guidance for q2 2016 for revenues of $565 - $605 million and gross margins of 23% - 25%

* Initiating a $100 million stock repurchase program over one year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

