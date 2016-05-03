FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sagent Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.15
May 3, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Sagent Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sagent Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue $67.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $325 million to $365 million

* “Q1 results primarily reflect a weaker than expected cold and flu season”

* “we remain confident in achieving our full year guidance” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

