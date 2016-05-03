BRIEF-Affiliated Managers Group reports Q1 EPS of $1.92

May 3 (Reuters) - Affiliated Managers Group Inc

* AMG reports financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2016

* Says net client cash flows for Q1 of 2016 were $5.1 billion

* Qtrly economic earnings per share $2.94

* Assets under management as of December 31, 2015 was $611.3 billion

* Qtrly EPS of $1.92

* Says AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $642 billion at March 31, 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S