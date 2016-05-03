BRIEF-First Mining to acquire Cameron Gold Project from Chalice Gold Mines

May 3 (Reuters) - First Mining Finance Corp

* First mining to acquire cameron gold project from chalice gold mines limited

* First mining finance corp says deemed value of transaction is approximately $13 million

* On completion chalice will hold approximately 8.1% of issued and outstanding shares of first mining

* Co agreed to buy cameron gold operations ltd in exchange for 32,260,836 common shares of first mining

* Chalice to retain 1% net smelter royalty over certain mining claims within cameron gold project

* Deemed value of transaction is approximately $13,000,000