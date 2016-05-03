FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-First Mining to acquire Cameron Gold Project from Chalice Gold Mines
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 12:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-First Mining to acquire Cameron Gold Project from Chalice Gold Mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - First Mining Finance Corp

* First mining to acquire cameron gold project from chalice gold mines limited

* First mining finance corp says deemed value of transaction is approximately $13 million

* On completion chalice will hold approximately 8.1% of issued and outstanding shares of first mining

* Co agreed to buy cameron gold operations ltd in exchange for 32,260,836 common shares of first mining

* Chalice to retain 1% net smelter royalty over certain mining claims within cameron gold project

* Deemed value of transaction is approximately $13,000,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.