BRIEF-Vulcan Materials says Q1 revenue rose 16 pct to $3.5 bln
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
May 3, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vulcan Materials says Q1 revenue rose 16 pct to $3.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Vulcan Materials Co :

* Vulcan announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $3.5 billion

* Q1 revenue view $711 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.26 from continuing operations

* Q1 shipments increased 17 percent, or 5.7 million tons, to 39 million tons

* Tracking towards the high end of full year adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion

* Now project full year 2016 aggregates shipments to be 8 to 9 percent higher than 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

