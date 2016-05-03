FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TransAlta posts Q1 non-GAAP earnings of C$0.05 per share
May 3, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-TransAlta posts Q1 non-GAAP earnings of C$0.05 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - TransAlta Corp :

* TransAlta reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share c$0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.22

* Power prices in Alberta were at historic low levels during quarter and impacted Co’s hydro and wind assets in province

* Production for three months ended march 31, 2016 decreased by 1,033 gigawatt hours compared to same period in 2015

* Reduced estimate of sustaining capital expenditures for full year from our previous estimate by approximately $25 million

* TransAlta Corp says remain on track to achieve our guidance ranges for 2016 as previously disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
