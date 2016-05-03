BRIEF-Ecolab Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

May 3 (Reuters) - Ecolab :

* Reported And Adjusted First Quarter Diluted Eps $0.77; Adjusted Diluted Eps-4% including $0.11 (14%) currency headwind

* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.03 to $1.11

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.35 to $4.55

* Q1 sales $3.1 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.12 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Positioned to deliver within our full year 2016 forecast”

* Ecolab inc says expect to repurchase approximately $700 million of our shares in first half of 2016, similar to 2015

* Ecolab inc says expect foreign currency and impact of venezuelan deconsolidation to have an unfavorable impact of approximately 4% points on q2 sales

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ecolab says expect foreign currency, impact of venezuelan deconsolidation to have an unfavorable impact of 7% ($0.08) unfavorable impact on eps in q2

* In 2016 sees mid-single digit acquisition adjusted fixed currency sales growth in global institutional,global industrial,other segments compared to 2015

* Ecolab inc says compared with 2015 performance, for 2016 expect a mid to upper single digit decline in global energy segment sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)