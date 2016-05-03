FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Integrated Electrical Services announces amendment to credit facility
May 3, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Integrated Electrical Services announces amendment to credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Integrated Electrical Services Inc

* Integrated electrical services announces amendment to the credit facility and appointment of robert lewey to the board of directors

* Has expanded its board of directors with appointment of robert lewey

* Effective may 3, 2016, company’s board of directors expanded number of directors from four to five

* Pursuant to amendment, company’s maximum revolver amount increased from $60 million to $70 million

* Maturity date of revolving credit facility was extended from aug 9, 2018 to aug 9, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

