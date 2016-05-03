FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tembec Q2 earnings per share C$0.27
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 12:51 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tembec Q2 earnings per share C$0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Clarifies source as Tembec Inc)

May 3 (Reuters) - Tembec Inc :

* Tembec reports financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended March 26, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.27

* Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 sales C$380 million versus C$348 million

* Temiscaming specialty cellulose pulp mill to be down for annual maintenance outage in may

* Temiscaming specialty cellulose pulp mill outage will reduce June 2016 quarterly profitability by about $6 million

* All business segments benefited from 3 percent decline in relative value of Canadian dollar versus US dollar in quarter

* Sees “significant improvement” in year-over-year operating results going forward though increase will be hurt by factors such as US dollar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.