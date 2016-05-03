BRIEF-Consolidated Communications to sell Heartland Telecommunications

May 3 (Reuters) - Consolidated Communications
* To Sell Iowa-Based heartland telecommunications company
* Entered agreement with mutual telephone company of sioux center, iowa,winnebago cooperative telecom association
* Premier to buy iowa exchanges of akron, boyden, doon, hawarden, hull, ireton, rock rapids, rock valley, sibley
* Entered agreement to divest its heartland telecommunications company of iowa
* Agreement is an all cash transaction valued at approximately $22.5 million