BRIEF-Consolidated Communications to sell Heartland Telecommunications

May 3 (Reuters) - Consolidated Communications

* To Sell Iowa-Based heartland telecommunications company

* Entered agreement with mutual telephone company of sioux center, iowa,winnebago cooperative telecom association

* Premier to buy iowa exchanges of akron, boyden, doon, hawarden, hull, ireton, rock rapids, rock valley, sibley

* Entered agreement to divest its heartland telecommunications company of iowa

* Agreement is an all cash transaction valued at approximately $22.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)