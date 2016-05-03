BRIEF-DLH announces acquisition of Danya International

May 3 (Reuters) -

* DLH announces acquisition of Danya International

* Purchase price of $38.75 million: $36.25 million cash, $2.5 million restricted stock

* Pro forma for acquisition, sees calendar year 2015 revenue and adjusted ebitda of over $100 million and $10 million, respectively

* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and cash flow

* Has entered into a new loan agreement with Fifth Third Bank providing for a $25 million term loan and $10 million revolving line of credit

* Term loan and line of credit bear interest at a rate of libor plus a margin of 300 basis points

* DLH will also use a portion of its existing cash balance to finance remainder of purchase price and transaction related expenses